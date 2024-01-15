RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Several fires have displaced and injured families since the start of the new year.

As the temperatures continue to drop this week, CBS 17 is taking a look at how people can warm up, safely.

Charred roofs and broken windows at homes across the Raleigh area are the aftermaths of fires that have sparked over the past couple of weeks.

While the Raleigh Fire Department continues to investigate how those fires started, they’re working to prevent future ones in their community.

“Whether people are using space heaters or fireplaces to stay warm, we want to make sure that there’s always a clear area around,” said Jamie Cheveralls, spokeswoman for the Raleigh Fire Department.

She suggested a three-foot radius around heaters or fireplaces.

An apartment fire in Raleigh was reported just before 7:10 p.m. Saturday at 3200 Stream Side Road, an apartment complex west of Ray Road near Lake Lynn. Photo from Raleigh Fire Department.

It’s just one of the many reminders officials are sharing as it gets colder.

“Make sure that you have a professional Check your fireplace before you use it to make sure that it’s clean. Make sure that it’s in working order. But please do not use any accelerants. And if you do still have your Christmas tree, it is about time,” added Cheveralls.

Inside each of their fire trucks, firefighters keep stashes of one of the most important items they say people need to have in their homes, to keep families safe: smoke detectors and fire alarms.

“We want to make sure that we know immediately if there is a danger. Working fire alarms get us there quickly, they get the fire department dispatched. It saves lives,” said Cheveralls. “The Raleigh fire departments will install a fire alarm. We will give them to you for free. We are happy to check them for you. So please reach out.”

For more information on how to obtain the smoke detectors, head to their website.