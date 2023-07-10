RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC Health will end services at WakeBrook, a leading crisis and mental health facility in Wake County.

Wake County Manager David Ellis updated county commissioners Monday that UNC Health would stop operations at the facility by September 30.

Ellis said the county is working with partner Alliance Health to find, and negotiate with, a new provider that will run crisis, drug detox and psychiatric services that the facility has become known for over a decade.

“It’s unfortunate that after discussing several different proposals with UNC Health, we could not settle on terms for a service contract,” Ellis said. “WakeBrook is an important care center in our community, and we’re committed to minimizing the gap between providers, so we can continue to serve our residents battling mental health and substance use issues.”

Ellis told county commissioners that he couldn’t promise there wouldn’t be a lapse in service. He also said that the more than $8 million approved for the facility in the new county budget will stay in place for any new provider.

The county confirmed WakeBrook’s medical detox center has already stopped receiving patients.

Freida MacDonald is a recovery resource advocate with the Alcohol Drug Council of North Carolina.

MacDonald said she’s worried about the strain it will have on other existing detox centers.

“Now, I’m real concerned about the ripple effect of WakeBrook. What’s where are the people going to go?” MacDonald said. “So it’s a little scary because we’re in an epidemic.”

MacDonald’s son also went to WakeBrook in 2015. Although he lost his life to fentanyl, MacDonald dedicated herself to taking others to the facility in order to try and save lives.

“I started going with people because I was afraid that they I might lose that window of opportunity to get them to go when they were ready,” MacDonald said. “I know people that are in recovery that have gone through there.”