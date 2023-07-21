RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many towns or cities across the Triangle have reported increases in car break-ins, the latest incident happening at an apartment complex garage in downtown Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department said there are 34 reports of cars being broken into at the Link Apartments Glenwood South Thursday. The break-ins in Raleigh came just as Durham police reported 40 car break-ins and five cars stolen from two parking decks downtown late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The Raleigh apartment complex released a statement after the break-ins:

“Our residents’ safety and security is of the utmost importance to us, and we share their frustration around this incident. We are fully cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department in their investigation into the car break-ins. We have security cameras on the main parking deck entrances as well as two courtesy officers onsite, and we will continue communicating with residents about any crime information we receive. Our teams are working on additional solutions that we hope will mitigate future incidents of vandalism.”

The Raleigh Police Department has set up patrols around the area near multiple downtown apartment complexes where reports have been made.

“The Raleigh Police Department continues to work with the management of apartment complexes downtown to prevent and deter these incidents from happening,” the department said in a statement. “Our officers conduct routine patrols in the area, both by vehicle and by foot. Our investigators are following all leads to identify and apprehend those responsible for these break-ins.”

The department is also giving out steering wheel locks to owners of Kia and Hyundai cars.

But Raleigh isn’t alone. About 40 car break-ins happened in Durham overnight into Thursday — and five cars were stolen, Durham police said.

In addition to the Durham break-ins and car thefts, there was also another mass report of car break-ins in Cary, where 28 car windows were smashed. Other municipalities like Wake Forest, Morrisville and Chapel Hill have all reported multiple car break-ins in recent months.

Also this week, a homeowner living in the Trace at Old Towne community in southeast Raleigh shared a video with CBS 17 showing multiple people going car to car, looking for valuables early Wednesday morning.

“It’s been a safe community, the whole entire time. But unfortunately, the last month or so, there’s been at least three occurrences of car break-ins,” the man with the video said. “We actually came here from the Philadelphia region to, uh, to really escape the crime. And unfortunately, we were met with crime at our front door.”