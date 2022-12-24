RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Between wind damage and purposeful “rolling blackouts,” thousands of customers across the Triangle waited to get power back on Christmas Eve.

Out behind his house in Raleigh, Randall Edge could clearly see what took out his lights for the holiday.

“It was back there a huge pine tree fell over completely over the powerline,” Edge said.

He said the powerline snapped like a twig under the pressure of powerful wind gusts Friday as temperatures plunged to the lowest seen in several years.

“It’s been many, many years,” Edge said. “I am 51 and it’s probably been since in my late 20s or early 30s since I’ve seen it this cold. I can’t remember how long ago.”

For Edge and his neighbors, generators were the only things keeping space heaters running.

“I just kind of stayed up all night just keeping fuel in the generators you know, really not for me but for the kids to try keep them warm,” Edge said.

Duke Energy officials said the frigid cold made demand for energy spike beyond the resources they had.

“The supply of energy was in demand more than we could really manage at that moment with all the measures that we had in place,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks.

Saturday, the company created rolling blackouts, temporary outages between 15 to 30 minutes, across the state to manage power while crews worked to restore areas damaged by the wind.

“It is not something that we do nearly on any occasion but it’s important to do that to protect the electric grid and to prevent a larger more widespread outage from occurring,” Brooks said.

Despite his power out and chilly temperatures, Edge wanted to share some Christmas spirit with the crews working overnight to put his lights back on.

“Man, these guys out here now, they are awesome,” Edge said. “I even went to Krispy Kreme doughnuts this morning and got them two dozen donuts and two big boxes of hot coffee for them and one of the guys said they’ve been out here all night working. God bless them.”