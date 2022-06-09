RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting from point A to point B comes with a high price tag these days, with the average price of gas in North Carolina at $4.65 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.

CBS 17 is digging deeper into what alternatives to driving are out there.

GoWake SmartRide NE is an on-demand ride share service in eastern Wake County, doing pick-ups and drop-offs in Rolesville, Zebulon, and Wendell since the service launched in late March. It runs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Megan Rudow of Zebulon had never heard of the service but said she’d consider it with gas prices rising.

“If I wasn’t in a hurry to go somewhere then sure, yeah, I’d consider it, save some money,” Rudow said.

Between the launch in late March and Tuesday, the service has completed 1,021 trips, serving 64 unique riders, according to numbers from Wake County.

CBS 17 tested GoWake SmartRide NE, calling a ride through Uber. The option showing GoWake for $0 popped up. After initially clicking book, we later received a message saying there were no drivers available. After checking the app we successfully booked a ride about 40 minutes later.

You can also book a ride by calling 919-212-7005

Wake County said the average trip duration is 14 minutes, and the average wait time is 17 minutes. You can request a ride up to 14 days in advance.

While Travis Bunn of Zebulon said gas prices are going through the roof, they’re not high enough to convince him to use GoWake SmartRide. CBS 17 asked why he wouldn’t use it.

“I think it’s time-consuming, you gotta go through a lot of process of doing that, and then they might not be on time for your appointment or whatever you got going on,” Bunn said.

A spokesperson for Wake County said there are one to three vans on the road at a time depending on the time of day.

The county said the program is mainly funded through a federal transit grant. Once the one-year pilot is over, a spokesperson for the county said they hope to find funding to continue and possibly expand the program, since they are pleased with ridership so far.

Click here to learn more about the program.