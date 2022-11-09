RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders increased restrictions on the use of cigarettes, all tobacco products and vapes on Wednesday night.

These are all prohibited in government buildings, parks and recreation facilities, theaters, banks, grocery stores, shopping centers, or almost any other public indoor place in unincorporated Wake County.

“So this would be the most comprehensive tobacco-free policy that we can put into place,” Wake County health promotions manager Sarah Plentl said.

A goal is to cut down on rising vape usage among children and young adults.

A recent Youth Tobacco Survey shows that e-cigarette use by North Carolina high school students increased by more than 1,000 percent over the past decade.

“By making it more difficult for people to smoke, there’s a greater opportunity that they’ll actually quit,” Wake County chair Sig Hutchinson said. “We have to do something to reduce the nicotine use which is skyrocketing in Wake County.”

Plentl agrees and said she has seen a rise, too.

“We certainly have seen a rise, especially with our youth, admittances to the ER and just hospital visits due to the use of vaping products,” Plentl said.

Every city and town can make its own tobacco-free rules beyond what’s already required by the state: no indoor smoking at restaurants and bars.

Wake County leaders hope this change will encourage local municipalities in the county, who currently have less-restrictive ordinances, to follow Wake’s zero-tobacco policy.

“We’re taking the lead on this, but we’re looking to our municipal partners to help us with this to also understand the significance of tobacco and what it’s doing to our populations and to join us in making it more difficult to smoke,” Hutchinson said.