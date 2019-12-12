‘An Evening with Chevy Chase’ comes to Raleigh; includes ‘Christmas Vacation’ screening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Chevy Chase will host an event featuring a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 30 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Chase will be on stage for a Q&A following a screening of his holiday classic, which celebrates its 30th anniversary.

In addition to his role as Clark Griswold in the National Lampoon’s movies, Chase was an original member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live cast.

“Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend,” the event’s website said.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. Click here for more details.

