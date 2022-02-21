‘An honor to be a chief’: Morrisville’s new police chief is sworn in

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta’s law enforcement career stretches nearly 30 years.

However, technically it began much earlier than that.

“I was actually the captain of the safety patrol in fifth grade. That’s where my career started,” Acosta said while smiling.

Fast forward to now, Acosta is now the Town of Morrisville’s police chief. He was sworn in during a ceremony Monday evening.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be appointed as Chief of Police. I really believe that it’s an honor to be a chief,” he said.

The Western Carolina University alumnus and father is stepping into the role as chief after serving as interim chief for several months.

He was a captain before that. He said got his start in law enforcement about 40 minutes away in the City of Graham.

He takes over as the town continues to grow with new construction and companies like Apple moving in.

“The town was voted one of the 10 places to live in the country. I mean, how does that happen, right? Our police department had a lot to do with that,” Acosta said.

Acosta said the department is in a good place when it comes to recruiting officers. This comes as many police departments across the country struggle to fill positions.

“As equally as important as recruiting is retention is very important to us. So, we are always working to collaborate with our officers, making sure our officers have the tools,” he said.

It is one of the things Acosta said he’s focused on.

“It’s really listening to the needs of the officers. It’s listening to the needs of the community,” he said.

Acosta said over the next month, the town is opening a survey to hear from the community.