ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier police officer is under observation at WakeMed after he was involved in a car crash while responding to a call Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The two-car crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 55 and Kennebec Church Road, according to Angier Town Manager Gerry Vincent.

A veteran Angier officer was driving through the intersection with lights and siren activated on his cruiser when he collided with another car, Vincent said.

A witness at the scene said the other car, which appeared to be a Ford Flex, was flipped on its driver’s side during the wreck.

The woman who was driving the Ford was trapped inside.

“There was no way to get inside as the passenger side was crushed and rear deck dug in,” witness Nicholas Hutsell wrote on Facebook.

Hutsell and several people ran to the scene and flipped the Ford back over, according to Hutsell, who saw the crash.

Hutsell also helped rescue the woman who was in the wrecked SUV.

“Soon as the wheels rested, I managed to get the door open and started to reassure her everything was gonna be OK. Luckily, the vehicle’s airbags and seatbelts did their job,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that the woman had a dog inside with her that was also rescued.

Several people at the scene also helped the police officer, who Hutsell said appeared to have a head injury.

Vincent said he does not believe the police officer involved suffered serious injuries. The police cruiser was destroyed in the wreck, Vincent said.

The North Carolina SBI will investigate the crash, which is standard, Vincent said.