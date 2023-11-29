RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is gearing up for its annual event to help build relationships with the community.

Shop-with-a-Cop provides youth with memories around the holiday season. This year, there will be two events serving additional families thanks to partnerships. Around 70 children will be able to shop for Christmas gifts.

You can shop with a cop during the following events:

Dec. 2 at Target – Capital Boulevard from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Dec. 9 at Target – North Hills from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The department’s Youth Services Unit is planning the event in hopes of building relationships and bringing holiday cheer.

Gift cards in the amount of $200 will be given to kids to shop with while RPD helps with their purchases.