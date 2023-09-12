How safe is your suburb? A new analysis by SmartAsset reviewed 370 neighborhoods across 100 of the nation’s largest city to find out. (Getty)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh has some pretty amazing neighbors that need to be celebrated, and that’s what the Raleigh Neighborhood Exchange (RNEX) is for. The Neighborhood Enrichment Division holds the event every September for Neighborhoods Month.

The event brings people together from every background ranging in all ages to get to know their neighborhoods and Raleigh community more. The theme this year is “Cultivating Community Culture.” The goal is to discover gifts and strengths within neighborhoods.

During the Neighborhood Exchange, learn about city programs and enjoy entertainment through storytelling, acrobatics, music, a kids art lab, food trucks and more.

The event will take place at Carolina Pines Community Center located at 2305 Lake Wheeler Rd. on September 15 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information about the event, visit Raleigh Neighborhood Exchange.