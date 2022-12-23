RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The teddy bears arrived at UNC Health Rex on Friday.

Every year on the morning of Christmas Eve, dedicated volunteers with the Rex Guild donate and deliver teddy bears to every patient in the hospital, according to UNC Health.

(Photo from UNC Health)

The tradition is a way to brighten the spirits of patients who have to be in the hospital for the holiday.

Typically, the Rex Guild volunteers and their families deliver the bears and visit with patients on the morning of Christmas Eve.

However, for the past few years during the pandemic, the volunteers have dropped off the bears early and let nurses deliver the bears to their patients.

With the current surge of respiratory illnesses, the Rex Guild gave the bears to nurses and will let them deliver them Saturday morning, UNC Health said.