Another bulk seafood sale is coming to Cary on Friday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Another sale of bulk North Carolina seafood will be held in Cary after a successful sale a month ago.
Locals Seafood is working with Fortnight Brewing Co. and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to put it together. The frozen seafood will go straight from the coast to the Cary brewery, a news release said.
The bulk orders that can be made are:
- Frozen sea scallops (20/30 count, chem free, individually frozen) – $68/5 lb bag
- Frozen shucked select oysters (frozen quart) – $38/quart
- Frozen jumbo shrimp, 16/20 count (headless/in shell, individually frozen) – $26/2 lb bag
- Frozen wild catfish (individually frozen skinless fillets) – $30 for 5 lb bag
Anyone interested needs to put in a prepaid online order by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Then print or screenshot the receipt and be prepared to present it with an ID upon pickup.
Orders can be picked up at Fortnight Brewing — located at 1006 SW Maynard Rd. — on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC police seek to ID armed man linked to theft at beach
- 1 dead at NC high school graduation party after fight breaks out
- Trump on COVID-19 testing: ‘If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any’
- New shark fishing hook rules start soon at NC coast
- Woman goes into labor in Uber, driver left to replace ruined car seats on his own