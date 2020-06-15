Another bulk seafood sale is coming to Cary on Friday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Another sale of bulk North Carolina seafood will be held in Cary after a successful sale a month ago.

Locals Seafood is working with Fortnight Brewing Co. and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to put it together. The frozen seafood will go straight from the coast to the Cary brewery, a news release said.

The bulk orders that can be made are:

Frozen sea scallops (20/30 count, chem free, individually frozen) – $68/5 lb bag

Frozen shucked select oysters (frozen quart) – $38/quart

Frozen jumbo shrimp, 16/20 count (headless/in shell, individually frozen) – $26/2 lb bag

Frozen wild catfish (individually frozen skinless fillets) – $30 for 5 lb bag

Anyone interested needs to put in a prepaid online order by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Then print or screenshot the receipt and be prepared to present it with an ID upon pickup.

Orders can be picked up at Fortnight Brewing — located at 1006 SW Maynard Rd. — on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

