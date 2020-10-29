Another COVID-19 outbreak reported at Fuquay-Varina nursing home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Health has confirmed another COVID-19 outbreak at the Universal Healthcare Assisted Living Facility located at 410 Judd Parkway in Fuquay-Varina.

Wake County health officials identified an outbreak at this same location back in July 20, 2020. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases among residents or staff who tests positive for the virus.

Under NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen’s Order No. 3, certain facilities that experience new outbreaks must fall back to previous restrictions and not allow visitors for 28 days. This includes nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult care homes, behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability services, intermediate care facilities and psychiatric residential treatment facilities.

In addition to the order, the county recommends these facilities follow the NCDHHS guidelines, which include:

Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times;

Restricting employees from working at other locations;

Practicing social distancing when possible; and

Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

Officials say no additional information about residents or employees within the facility will be disclosed.

County officials have the latest information about COVID-19 on their webpage. This information provides answers and educate residents on frequently asked questions.

