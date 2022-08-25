MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Travelers flying from Raleigh-Durham International Airport have yet another new destination: Fort Myers, Florida.

Avelo Airlines said Thursday that it is adding a route from RDU to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

The company’s seasonal service will run three days a week beginning Nov. 11.

Avelo already began offering nonstop flights between RDU and New Haven, Connecticut, earlier this year.

It’s the latest in a series of new direct destinations for Triangle travelers:

— Icelandair began offering nonstop flights to Reykjavík, Iceland, in May.

— Frontier Airlines brought back its flights to New Orleans and Long Island, and are adding flights to Indianapolis and Syracuse, New York.

— Delta Air Lines resumed direct flights from RDU to Paris earlier this month, and would operate the route four times a week, up from three.