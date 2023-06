GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Publix plans to open a supermarket in Garner in two years.

The grocer on Tuesday said it has executed a lease on a new location at the southeast corner of N.C. routes 42 and 50.

The store will be just over 48,000 square feet and is projected to open in early 2025, Publix spokesman Jared Glover said.