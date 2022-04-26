RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Real estate prices in Wake County have hit another record.

The median price of a parcel of real estate in the county hit $430,000 in March, county Register of Deeds Tammy L. Brunner said Tuesday.

That is up $10,000 from the previous record set in February, after that was up $10,000 from January, Brunner’s office said.

Among properties valued at $1 million or less — also known as the core market — county officials reported more than 2,400 sales in March totaling more than $1 billion — up 35 percent from the $789 million in sales from February.

There were two transactions that fell into the very high-value segment — those worth $30 million or more—the sales of the Alta Wrenn Apartments in Cary for $91 million, and of 700 South Salisbury Street in Raleigh for $35.5 million.

A total of 168 high-value transactions took place last month, with a total value of $384 million, marking an increase of $67 million from February.