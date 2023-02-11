RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local anti-abortion advocates gather outside of A Woman’s Choice in Raleigh nearly every weekend.

But on Saturday, they were joined by a national group called “Love Life.”

About 40 people stood on the sidewalk outside of the clinic, to kick off the organization’s 40 weeks of “prayer walks.”

“Love Life” holds these annual events outside of abortion clinics. Their goal is to try and change the minds of patients coming inside.

“They set up loud speakers for singing and music, and they preach,” said a clinic volunteer, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The anti-abortion group joined other protestors who come to the clinic frequently.

“If I get a mother to stop and talk with me, I try to refer them to the experts. There are a lot more pregnancy resource centers in this country,” explained Joe Basar. “There are 63 million people not walking around today because they were aborted.”

The clinic staff is used to these protests.

They enlist the help of volunteers to escort patients from their cars, to the clinic and then back to their cars.

“We are just hoping to make the transition into the clinic, from the driveway or street outside the clinic, as easy as possible for people who are just trying to access healthcare,” said Kelsea McLain, a volunteer and the founder of Triangle Abortion Access Coalition.

They are always prepared for things to get heated.

“We would love to not see a massive prayer march so large, that we have cops ready with bike racks to help with crowd control,” she added.

The clinic volunteers are hoping things change in the future.

“I look forward to the day that we don’t need clinic escorts,” a volunteer said. “That people don’t feel the need to come here and harass people about their personal medical decisions.”

No one from Love Life would speak with CBS 17 on camera.

Instead, people with the group referred crews to previous statements they made, which say in part:

“Love Life’s mission is to activate the local church in our city to continue helping hurting moms and families and give them real options and loving choices.”