Anti-tank mine found in Raleigh taken to Durham for safe disposal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An anti-tank mine found in Raleigh was taken to Durham for “proper and safe disposal” on Monday, police said.

The device was found by a resident and dropped off at a Raleigh Fire Department on Glenridge Drive.

The bomb squad x-rayed it and sent the images to Fort Bragg. Officials at Fort Bragg “had some concerns about the device and came to examine it,” Raleigh police said.

The device was then transported to a facility in Durham to be disposed of.

No other information was released.