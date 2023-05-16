RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- Thousands of items passed through the hands of appraisers at the North Carolina Museum of Art as PBS’ Antiques Roadshow stopped to film in Raleigh. During a full day of filming, production crews will create three one-hour long episodes of the show.

The show features average people brining their unique and antique items to appraisers who can give them some history about the item along with a monetary value.

To gain a sense of the experience for people bringing their items, CBS 17’s Judith Retana met with an appraiser who to learn more about a Queen Victoris dinner plate.

“I think what you’ve got here is the real thing,” said Nick Dawes, senior vice present of special collections at Heritage Auctions.

The 1860 to 1870’s era dinner plate from Buckingham Palace, Dawes said it would have been used at royal events. It has all the signs of authenticity.

“That’s the monogram of Queen Victoria of England, who reigned for a long time. Until Queen Elizabeth II, who died recently, Queen Victoria was the longest reigning monarch,” Dawes explained.

The internet buy was a good find according to Dawes who likely saw hundreds of porcelains during his stop in Raleigh.

“It’s a rare thing to find. It’s not an easy thing to replace, and it’s an ideal gift for someone who has a royal family connection or likes the family,” Dawes said of the dinner plate.

Along with Raleigh, Antiques Roadshow will record episodes in four other cities for the upcoming season. Executive producer Marsha Bemko says every area will have unique items.

“One of our experts said years ago, ‘Good stuff has feet’. So, you see good stuff move around. But you could be sure we will see more indigenous items to here. We’ll see more pottery made in this area,” said Bemko.

Even if those items are valued high, Bemko said they likely won’t be sold. After all, its not just stuff.

“It’s a very emotional, very heavy, often seeing inheritance things. The only time you see something get sold, very often, is if they have three kids and one good thing, but otherwise the people want to keep things,” said Bemko.

Sarah and her daughter are among those not looking to make a future sale. They brought Madame Alexander dolls and a 1944 Martin guitar that has been passed down in the family.

“They have memories and the memories are more of a treasure necessarily than the actual item. So, we don’t buy things to make a profit off of them,” Sarah said.

Appraisers aren’t in it for the cash either. They’re volunteers here for the thrill of the mystery of what will be placed on their table next.

“I do like this. This is my kind of thing,” Dawes said of the royal dinner plate