Apex 19-year-old arrested for selling drugs via social media, sheriff’s office says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop revealed he was selling drugs via social media, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

After a traffic stop, a warrant was obtained to search William Garrett Patterson’s Apex residence. Deputies found LSD, codeine, marijuana, and oxycodone, with a street value of over $17,000, the release said.

Patterson is charged with manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, trafficking in LSD, and trafficking opium or heroin, records show.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.

