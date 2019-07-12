Apex 19-year-old arrested for selling drugs via social media, sheriff’s office says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop revealed he was selling drugs via social media, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
After a traffic stop, a warrant was obtained to search William Garrett Patterson’s Apex residence. Deputies found LSD, codeine, marijuana, and oxycodone, with a street value of over $17,000, the release said.
Patterson is charged with manufacturing a Schedule VI controlled substance, trafficking in LSD, and trafficking opium or heroin, records show.
He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
