APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people braved the heat in Apex on Tuesday to celebrate the 4th of July, complete with games, bounce houses, music and so much more.

“We came last year and [the kids] had a blast, and so they’ve been talking about this parade all year long,” Christy Arceneaux, a nearby resident, said.

The celebration of America’s birthday put on by the town was packed with fun, and the history of what the day is all about.

“It means a reflection and going back to 1776,” Jim O’Malley, with the American Legion Post 124, said.

Families say celebrating the day with their neighbors is worth bearing the heat.

“We have lots of water, lots of fans,” Arceneaux said.

They say it’s all to teach younger generations about what the red, white and blue stand for.

“The flag represents many, many things, but it represents what people fought and died for,” O’Malley said.