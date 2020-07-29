Apex business donates free house cleanings to frontline workers and cancer patients

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A local business greatly impacted by the pandemic is giving back to the community despite current challenges.

Jamie Reader owns Dust and Mop in Apex and teamed up with with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit that provides free house cleaning for cancer patients, to donate free cleaning to health care workers and patients receiving cancer treatment.

Reader says it’s one way that they can help take one more thing of their plates.

“Now more than ever, our team knows that cleaning is a small thing, but it can have such a significant impact on someone, especially someone going through treatment for cancer. There’s just not enough energy and time to do those small tasks,” she said.

The Apex business has donated about a dozen free cleanings to frontline workers. Cleaners wear protective to gear to ensure everyone is safe during cleans.

“It’s one cleaner. We try to keep the same cleaner every time. We use PPE and they’ve all undergone new training for how to clean hard services, hand sanitizing, disinfectant,” Reader said.

Dust and Mop lost about 50 percent of its customers since the start of the pandemic, but the owner says things are improving.

Click here to find out how you can nominate someone to receive a free house cleaning.

More headlines from CBS17.com: