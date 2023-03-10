APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Girls from across North Carolina came to Apex on Friday to find their prom dress.

It was the first day of The Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church.

The annual event lets teens pick out free prom dresses, shoes, accessories, jewelry and makeup.

“The theme of my prom is masquerade, so I wanted something sleek and cute,” said Amira Leslie, senior at Apex Friendship High School.

It’s the church’s 16th year holding the event.

Organizers said it all started when a girl told them she wasn’t going to her prom, because she couldn’t afford to buy a dress.

Volunteers told CBS 17 they feel called to make a difference.

For some of them, it’s personal.

“This prom really means a lot to me because I didn’t get a chance to go to my prom, because I was seven months pregnant,” said Theresa Thompson, a volunteer who drove across the state to volunteer. “To be able to give back to the girls, it really touches my heart.”

Any North Carolina teen can participate regardless of financial status.

The Prom Shoppe runs until 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Apex United Methodist Church is located at 100 S. Hughes St. in Apex.

