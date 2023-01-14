APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex community came together to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of unity and non-violence.

Dozens of people marched Saturday from Apex First Baptist Church to the Apex Town Hall where they held a prayer rally. Community organizer Tayon Williams Dancy says it’s about remembering the sacrifice Dr. King and so many leaders made.

“We get to walk down Salem Street today with no issues. When they walked across that bridge, when Dr. King was walking and marching, they were spraying hoses at them. They were beating him with batons,” Dancy said.

After the march, people stuck around for a youth summit at the Apex Senior Center to discuss violence and its impact on communities.

“We have to be able to have those difficult and uncomfortable conversations so we can get to action that’s truly behind them,” said youth leader Donovan Bethea.

The town is hosting several other MLK weekend events. For a list of those, click here.