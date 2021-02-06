Apex creates task force to help people beat drug and alcohol addiction

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — For Hollan Steen, it was an idea that turned into a conversation that eventually became reality.

“I learned a lot and I got blessed to be put in experiences in Asheville where I got clean and where the treatment center, I work at is. To be frank, I was overflowing with these ideas and overflowing with the passion and the hope that recovery gives someone,” he explained.

Steen knows firsthand about the journey of beating addiction.

For years, he battled drug and alcohol addiction. Steen has been clean since 2018 and is now helping others fight similar battles.

So, one day he decided reach out to Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert and from there they started the Mayor’s Substance Misuse Task Force, which launched this week.

“Addiction is a real problem in our community. From 2018 to 2020 we had 78 overdoses that were opioid related. So, that’s alarming,” Gilbert said.

The CDC reported in December that the highest number of overdoses, which was over 81,000, happened between May 2019 and May of last year.

North Carolina saw a 23 percent increase in overdose-related emergency room visits from the year before, North Carolina Health News reports.

“What Jacques and I are trying to do is to break that barrier,” Steen stated.

The Apex task force is made up of nine people from different backgrounds. The group is aiming to create awareness, provide help and resources.

“We are trying to show that this disease is not just negative,” mentioned Steen.

Steen and Gilbert said right now they are working to get the word out about the task force.

Click here, if you would like to learn more about the substance misuse task force and its resources.