Apex home hit by lightning for 2nd time in 2 years

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire triggered by a lightning strike in Apex Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Around 3:20 p.m., Apex police said the Apex Fire Department was at a structure fire along Vatersay Drive near Townside Drive.

Once at the scene, officials confirmed the fire was caused a lightning strike — the second time the home has been hit by lightning in two years.

“I mean we got shocked and we all got jolted. Like the dogs yelped,” said Taylor Caswell, who lives at the house.

The home had little visible exterior damage, but a woman living in the house said there was a large hole in the floor where a fire started between the basement and the first floor.

Just after the lightning strike smoke was coming from the air conditioning vents, a resident said.

“There was smoke coming through the vents… We thought it was OK but then we thought it might be the AC,” Kate Caswell said.

The road was blocked in the area and drivers are asked to use White Dogwood Road or Apex Barbecue Road to avoid the area.

Police said there were several lightning strikes in the area as storms hit Tuesday afternoon.

