Apex dive team called to search Zebulon pond after car found submerged up to roof

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A dive team from Apex was called to a pond in Zebulon Monday morning after a car was found submerged up to its roof in the water, officials said.

The Hopkins Rural Fire Department received a call from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 7:07 a.m. requesting that they assist in pulling a car out of a pond at the intersection of Fowler and Duke Lakes roads, Hopkins Fire Chief Robert Carter told CBS 17.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a car submerged up to its roof in the pond. No one was located inside the vehicle, Carter said.

A car was found submerged in a pond in Zebulon (CBS 17)

A car was found submerged in a pond in Zebulon (CBS 17)

A car was found submerged in a pond in Zebulon (CBS 17)

A car was found submerged in a pond in Zebulon (CBS 17)

Officials called a dive team from Apex to come to the scene and scan the pond in case someone is in the water following the crash.

It’s not known how the car ended up in the pond, whether it was intentional or not.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now