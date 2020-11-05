Apex doctor charged with child sex crimes

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A doctor was arrested by Apex police on Thursday and charged with child sex crimes, police said.
Dr. Craig Stevens charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child.
He received a $500,000 bond.
Stevens is board certified to practice family medicine in North Carolina.
