Apex doctor charged with child sex crimes

Wake County News
Craig Stevens (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A doctor was arrested by Apex police on Thursday and charged with child sex crimes, police said.

Dr. Craig Stevens charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child.

He received a $500,000 bond.

Stevens is board certified to practice family medicine in North Carolina.

