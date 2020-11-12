Apex doctor faces additional child sex crime charges

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A doctor from Apex arrested a week ago for child sex crimes faces new charges, an arrest record showed Wednesday.

Dr. Craig Stevens was charged on Nov. 5 with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with a child. He is board-certified to practice family medicine in North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Stevens was charged with statutory sex offense with a child 15 years old or younger, booking records showed.

No other details were made available.