HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist is still in the hospital after he was hit by the driver of a car Friday night near Walmart in Holly Springs, officials said Monday.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday along N.C. 55 near the Walmart, which is at the corner of South Main Street and N.C. 55, according to a Holly Springs town spokesman Mark Andrews.

A car hit the bicyclist who was crossing N.C. 55 at the time, Andrews said in a statement to CBS 17. The bicyclist, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment, he said.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Apex, remained at the scene after the crash, Andrews said.

Josiah Jamaal Robinson was arrested in the incident, Andrews said.

“He faces charges related to driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, and possession of alcohol,” a statement from Andrews said.

Robinson was charged with DWI, driving after consuming alcohol while under 21, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, according to North Carolina court records.

No other information was released.