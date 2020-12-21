Apex family seeks closure after missing mom’s body is found

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — For Bruce Montgomery the news that came this weekend does not ease the pain.

He learned Saturday that Apex police found his daughter Emily Montgomery’s body in an industrial park in Raleigh.

“It’s almost like a double-edged sword. We’re grateful and at the same time saddened. I mean you don’t get over losing a child,” said Montgomery.

The 26-year-old mother vanished the day before Thanksgiving leading to an extensive search. Her former boyfriend is now facing a murder charge in the case.

“It was a very hectic-type of relationship. He just reeked of bad news,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery says it was hard explaining to his 5-year-old grandson that his mom is gone.

He says Emily was known as a loving mother and hard worker who would help anyone.

Montgomery is not sure why this happened, but hopes with the suspect behind bars, it won’t be able to happen again.

“No stone was left unturned. I really found out how good our police department is. I’m very proud that they were on our side and they brought our girl back,” said Montgomery.

The family is now in the process of planning a funeral.