Apex farm, country store is a homegrown business supporting other homegrown businesses

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Neighbor Boy Farm and Country Store is in the heart of Apex.

Everything you see on the farm is from North Carolina — the siding on the building, the trees, and even the tin roof.

All the items were donated by local people to create a tiny 1-acre farm in the middle of Apex.

Valerie Creager, the co-owner of Neighbor Boy Farm and Country Store said, “Most people say we didn’t know you were here.”

Creager and her husband had an idea 23 years ago to start a Christmas tree farm, but that idea grew into something much bigger.

“My husband and I, we would drive around the country, and we saw this sign that said fresh farm eggs, and we thought wouldn’t it be cute to have a country store?” Creager said.

The Neighbor Country Store is made from donated scraps, built by the family who owns it.

Inside the small store, only local products made or designed by local people are sold.

You can find earrings, handmade signs, and the most popular item is honey from a local beekeeper.

“We just wanted to support local businesses and help them become profitable,” Creager said.

The family does not charge to visit the farm, which became a certified farm last year, meaning they can now stay open year-round. They plan to start selling fresh eggs and meats in 2022.

During the summer months, the farm has berry, tomato, and green bean picking. In the fall, you can find pumpkins.

Its hours for the Christmas tree lot are: