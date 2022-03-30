APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – People with special needs are impacted by daily activities big and small, even down to something that seems as simple as fun as an Easter egg hunt. But a farm in Apex is making the Easter holiday something to remember for kids with special needs.

Hamilton Farm, a private farm estate, is hosting an Easter celebration on April 2 featuring an Easter egg hunt, Do-it-Yourself crafts and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, a news release said Wednesday.

The farm also said it will cater to the children by having a “Quiet Spot” for kids to go to if they need a break from stimulus, as well as handicapped bathrooms, allowing access for all ranges of disabilities.

“Although it can be easy to forget how many children can be inadvertently left out of such holiday celebrations, the good news, we learned, is that it’s pretty easy to adapt these celebrations so they can,” Brian Hamilton said, who works at the farm.

The news release said this event is especially for kids with mobility and sensory issues.

The event will run from 12-1:30 p.m. and is free, but registration is required.