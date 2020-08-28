Apex football, baseball coaches keep friendly rivalry going amid COVID-19 pandemic

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a friendly rivalry going on at Apex High School and the Cougar athletic fields are reaping the rewards.

Head baseball coach Lane Olive and football coach Britt Morton are both proud of their respective fields and not shy about letting the other one know about it.

“We like poking with each other and messing with each other,” said Morton. “When my field gets cut

and I’ll be texting with him up like ‘hey man you didn’t want to work today’ so I’m up today.”

But, just because you’re working doesn’t mean you’re immune to a good natured dig. Olive was quick to point out Morton has a knack for not mowing in even lines.

It’s all in fun though. Truth be told, both just want what’s best for the school they graduated from.

“You don’t do it for any other reason than mainly the love of it,” Olive admitted. “It’s enjoyment, we

come out here and we have pride both of us are Apex alumni and we’re very proud of where we come from and what we represent.”

But when it comes to field wars one side has a decided advantage.

“He’s the young guy — he puts it out on social media he’s got this on and this on,” Morton complained.

“Yeah, I guess that’s what I need to do more but I’ll just let the young people do that part.”

Whatever it takes to get results.

“We just want to make sure we keep the people that were before us proud,” Morton said.

And it appears the two are doing just that.

“We always thought Apex facilities were the best around,” bragged Olive.

More headlines from CBS17.com: