Apex forming committee focused on raising awareness for importance of bees

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex is working toward joining forces with an organization that raises awareness of the role bees play in communities.

The town is forming its first Bee City committee, per requirements for certification as a Bee City USA affiliate. The committee’s goal is to “raise awareness and improve habitat for pollinators in Apex,” the town’s website said.

“This five-member committee will be comprised of citizens with experience/interest in pollinators or native plants that support them,” it added.

The committee will also be tasked with completing the requirements for the Bee City USA affiliate designation. Anyone interested in joining the committee should click here for more information.

