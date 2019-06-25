1  of  2
Breaking News
Sarin possibly detected at Facebook mailing facility Security threat closes access point to Fort Bragg

Apex forming committee focused on raising awareness for importance of bees

Wake County News
Posted: / Updated:
sweat bee-846653543

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex is working toward joining forces with an organization that raises awareness of the role bees play in communities.

The town is forming its first Bee City committee, per requirements for certification as a Bee City USA affiliate. The committee’s goal is to “raise awareness and improve habitat for pollinators in Apex,” the town’s website said.

“This five-member committee will be comprised of citizens with experience/interest in pollinators or native plants that support them,” it added.

The committee will also be tasked with completing the requirements for the Bee City USA affiliate designation. Anyone interested in joining the committee should click here for more information.

More from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss