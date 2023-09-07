APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex Friendship High School is dismissing students at 9:30 a.m. today due to apparent issues keeping the building cool, according to the principal.

The school was already planning to dismiss early at 11:15 a.m. today, according to Principal Brian Pittman, based on the assumptions that the building would cool overnight and that classes would be able to move from some of the warmer areas to the cooler areas.

“Overnight, our building became warmer and areas of relocation are no longer viable options,” Pittman said in a message.

Teachers will post assignments and their available hours for students on Canvas.

According to Pittman, the school is working to provide another update later today and will give updates on events and activities as they’re available.