Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — May is here and that usually means seniors across the country are crossing days off the calendar until graduation.

For the class of 2020, the excitement of a new chapter is mixed with a feeling of uncertainty in the midst of COVID-19.

As students remain at home, high school staff from coast to coast are finding ways to honor their graduating class.

Matt Wight, Principal at Apex Friendship High School, took pen to paper after he saw a video of an Illinois high school principal writing seniors’ names on a wall at the school.

“It seemed like a great way of recognizing all of the kids individually. So I thought, why not? So I started writing names.”

The labor of love took several afternoons, six sharpies, and about ten hours.

“My hope was that I would be able to hand each one of them their diploma, which is the high point for a principal to do,” Wight said. “In the video, I talk about how it’s a tangible moment, a unique moment. So I’m hoping that I’ll still be able to hand them their diplomas, but if I’m not, this is my tribute to them. This is my gift to them.”

Sydney Turner, one of Principal Wight’s seniors, then produced a video commemorating the wall. The video has been seen over 40,000 times on YouTube.

“So when I thought of the idea, and actually the idea came to fruition pretty well, it was really easy for me to call Sydney and ask her if she wanted to produce the video. And as you can tell if you’ve seen the video, she did a great job.”

A unique way to honor a truly unique group of students. Senior Class President Emi Velez remembers seeing the video and the wall for the first time.

“It brought me to tears actually because I was like, ‘Wow, this is really something special they did for us.’ As a class it kind of brought unity.”

An act uniting their senior class of 590 students. Serving as a reminder that although the school halls may be empty, Principal Wight’s heart is full of love for them.

“He doesn’t have to do those things that he chooses to, but just because he loves us and she cares for us. That’s super special.”

Students may not be in the classroom right now, but they are still learning valuable lessons that will serve them throughout their lives.

“I think just to not take anything for granted,” Emi said. “So I think this has really just taught us to value the relationships with one another and the time we have in school.”

A welcomed reminder for all of us to enjoy each moment with those we hold close.