Apex golf camp sees children returning to the sport during pandemic

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Since the coronavirus pandemic, contact sports have been out of the question for children this summer. But sports like tennis and golf are fair game.

The Knights Play Golf Center in Apex is booming with children at golf camp.

“The first day we had to search around the parking lot for three minutes before we could find a parking spot, so yeah, it’s pretty crowded,” said camper Drew DeCicco.

Since COVID-19 shut everything down in March, TGA Sports was finally able to start up camps again, but not all sports, just ones with no contact, such as tennis and golf.

“Making sure we were able to comply with social distancing, and hand sanitizers and cleaning off clubs,” TGA of Wake County owner Maryann Von Seggern said about steps taken to keep the areas clean.

Once TGA was given the all-clear, the golfers were ready to get back on the green.

“It’s amazing because it gets you out of the house and you can play around with people,” said camper Mackenzie Lally.

“The response has been very positive since we started. This is our third camp that we started and it just keeps growing and growing,” said TGA Director of Golf Programs Robert Schwarz.

DeCicco, 13, has been playing golf basically since the time he could pick up a club, but the thrill of returning to the course is still there.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s just like the feeling you get when you’re playing and when you make it on the green the first shot of the year — it’s really nice,” he said.

And what a week it was for Lally, 12, who hit her first hole in one.

“It was leaning against the flag, so when we pulled out the flag it went in and it was an amazing feeling,” she said.

It’s a feeling that the staff at TGA hopes the young golfers experience for years to come.

“Oh I love it, this is a game they can play for life. So i’m a big advocate for golf,” Schwarz said.

Von Seggern added, “Kids want to play soccer, they want to play lacrosse, they want to play baseball. When you’re 8-years-old that’s the fun. But golf is what they’re going to be playing when they’re 30, 40 and 50 and when they retired.”

