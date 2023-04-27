RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – An Apex high school was been placed on lockdown after a report of a student with a gun on campus.

According to the Middle Creek High School website, a lockdown at the school has now been downgraded from a Code Red lockdown to a Code Green lockdown.

A spokesperson with the Cary Police Department said police responded to the report of a student with a gun on campus. That student was identified and pulled to the front office for a search.

According to the school, a student reported to administration that they witnessed another student in possession of a firearm in a school bathroom. Administrators chose to put the school on a code red lockdown as a precaution.

School officials said law enforcement responded then identified and detained the students suspected of potentially having a firearm. One of those student was found in possession of a BB gun.

Parents wishing to pick their child up can do so at Middle Creek Park by the turf soccer fields at 151 Middle Creek Park Ave. The school day will continue on a modified schedule.

Cary police said a sweep was conducted on campus using K9s.

All students are safe, school officials said.

School officials said state law dictates that any student who brings a firearm on campus faces a 365 day suspension, as well as potential criminal charges.

Middle Creek High School officials encouraged students report anything that causes them concern to a school staff member. Students and parents can also report safety concerns to the anonymous tip line at (919) 856-1911.

At the time of the lockdown, the school’s website stated Wednesday morning, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are under a Code Red lockdown due to a potential threat. We ask for your cooperation as we work through this event. No one is allowed to enter or exit our school building during a Code Red so please do not come to campus. Check our school website for updates. We will share more information as soon as we can.”

A code yellow lockdown was also issued for West Lake Elementary, West Lake Middle and Middle Creek Elementary schools.

All students on those campuses are safe, according to the district website.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Wake County Public School System for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.