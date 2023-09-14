APEX. N.C. (WNCN) — If you live in or near Apex, you may be wondering what the progress is on the new Wake County Apex Main EMS station. Wake County staff is given the opportunity to look at displays and hear more about the building plan during an open house on Sept. 21.

The future EMS station will replace the current station that’s located on Highway 55 in Apex. The home for the new 4,300 sq. ft. station will be located beside the Town of Apex Public Safety facility.

At the new location, the Wake County Apex Main EMS station is expected to increase services and their response. Additionally, it will focus on population growth to the west of Apex and improve access to significant traffic corridors.

The open house will be on Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located at Apex Public Safety Station 5, 2050 Kelly Rd.