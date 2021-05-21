Apex HS seniors enjoy pandemic-friendly prom

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex High School seniors dressed to the nines Friday night to enjoy a night they weren’t sure they’d get to experience — prom.

“It was actually pretty good and everybody was having fun, dancing, eating with their friends,” said senior Tyler Gilbert.

After a year plagued by COVID-19, the students said they learned a few months ago that they would be able to take part in a pandemic-friendly version of the tradition called Peak Promenade. Some wore a face mask while others chose not to.

“Especially with the pandemic, I feel like we didn’t get to do a lot of senior things, but seeing everything like this and one sense of normalcy, I think that’s really special,” said Northwest Gilford senior Hishi Ulak.

Apex High partnered with the Town of Apex and Chamber of Commerce to make sure this year’s graduating class didn’t go without. The event was complete with a DJ, photo station, games, and more.

“The seniors last year didn’t get prom, so it was time for us to roll up our sleeves and say, ‘OK, how can we do better?’ It’s important to create those memories. It was a great opportunity to do everything we could to try to make that happen for our high school seniors,” said Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert.

While it wasn’t a traditional prom, the students said they enjoyed the laughs, dancing, and memories made all the same.

Apex Friendship will also have its own downtown outdoor prom taking place Saturday night.