Apex leaders approve Juneteenth as paid holiday for town workers

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex joined Raleigh and Wake County Tuesday night in making Juneteenth a recognized holiday.

The day will count as a paid holiday for town employees and was passed unanimously by the town council.

The proposal was headed up by Mayor Pro Tem Nicole Dozier. She said it was important to enhance the feeling of belonging for all staffers, which, in turn, helps the community as a whole.

Dozier also says it’s important for people in Apex to understand this part of history.

“We will discover more and more that we are in this together and I think this is just one of those things that we can do to recognize that and recognize people who helped build this country. I think this is just the beginning of more people recognizing that these are all pieces of a full American history,” said Dozier.

Dozier also says that she is hoping to see the holiday implemented in other cities and counties across the state and country.

