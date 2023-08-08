APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex policeman and a passerby worked together for an hour in the rain to remove a tree after severe storms hit central North Carolina Monday night.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and dozens of roads in Wake County were blocked by fallen trees when the storms began hitting around 7:30 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for part of Lee and Chatham counties.

In Apex, dozens of trees were down, including one that blocked the road and sidewalk in the Justice Heights neighborhood, Apex police said.

Apex Police Officer Chamberland first came across the tree and reported it to city dispatchers.

Part of the downed tree in Apex Monday night (left) and Officer Chamberland with Franklin Tate (ight). Photos from Apex Police Dept.

Tree down in Scotts Ridge neighborhood in Apex. Photo by Steve Sbraccia

Simpkins Road in Raleigh near Garner.

Oak Ridge Road in Raleigh.

In Wake Forest, Ligon Mill Road from Falconhurst Drive to Creek Moss Avenue is closed due to downed power lines. Photo from town of Wake Forest.

“In an attempt to expedite the community’s use of the roadway, Ofc. Chamberland utilized his cutting device to cut the tree into smaller pieces,” police said.

Soon, Franklin Tate arrived at the scene and “insisted on helping him move the tree.”

Tate and Chamberland then worked for an hour in the rain to clear the road.

“Chamberland presented Mr. Tate with a Chief’s Coin, as we believe he represents citizens partnering with Apex Police Department to serve our community,” officers said.