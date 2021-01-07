Apex man arrested for sexually assaulting woman; police believe there are more victims

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs police are looking for additional victims to come forward after an Apex man was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman.
Thomas James Martin, 37, was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they’re requesting the public’s help.
“Based on the evidence in this case, investigators believe there are other unidentified victims,” the news release from Holly Springs police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ham at 919-567-4702.
