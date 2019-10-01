Apex man charged with kidnapping, raping child, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old Apex man faces felony charges after police said he kidnapped and raped a person under the age of 16, arrest warrants show.

Brendan Scott Paez faces one felony county of second-degree forcible rape and one county felony kidnapping.

Court documents say on Aug. 6, Paez unlawfully confined and restrained the victim with the intent to sexually assault the victim, warrants say.

He was charged in the case by Fuquay-Varina police and was processed at the Wake County Detention Center early Tuesday.

He’s being held under a $350,000 bond. If he posts bond, Paez can not contact the victim or go near their home or school, court documents say.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

