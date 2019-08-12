Apex man charged with starting house fire that injured first responder, docs say

Wake County News
Posted: / Updated:

Charles Lamont King

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man is charged with starting a house fire last week that injured a Cary firefighter, according to documents obtained Monday.

Charles Lamont King, 51, of Apex was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 8 fire.

King is accused of setting fire to a home located along the 8100 block of Smith Road in Apex, warrants say.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Cary firefighter suffered burns while fighting the fire that required him to be hospitalized, court documents say.

King is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

If King posts bail, he can not have any contact with the resident the home he is charged with lighting on fire, warrants say.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss