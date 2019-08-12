Apex man charged with starting house fire that injured first responder, docs say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County man is charged with starting a house fire last week that injured a Cary firefighter, according to documents obtained Monday.

Charles Lamont King, 51, of Apex was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 8 fire.

King is accused of setting fire to a home located along the 8100 block of Smith Road in Apex, warrants say.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Cary firefighter suffered burns while fighting the fire that required him to be hospitalized, court documents say.

King is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

If King posts bail, he can not have any contact with the resident the home he is charged with lighting on fire, warrants say.

