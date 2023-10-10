RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man has been arrested and charged with felony insurance fraud and felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 30-year-old Quanterio Rovante Lyons.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division said Lyons filed a bodily injury and loss of wages claim associated with an automobile insurance claim on Feb. 25.

In support of the claim, Lyons said he was unable to work because of injuries suffered from the accident.

However, an investigation revealed that Lyons was not employed by the company he claimed at the time of the collision, the Department of Insurance stated in a news release. As part of this claim, Lyons produced fabricated documents to try to verify employment.

Lyons received a $5,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.