Apex man previously charged in fatal Raleigh quadruple shooting now charged with murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man previously charged in connection with an October 2020 fatal quadruple shooting in Raleigh is now facing a murder charge, Raleigh police said Wednesday morning.

Jeffrey Steven Lynch, 36, was previously charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in the Oct. 25, 2020, shooting that killed 25-year-old Justin Carlton Jones and injured three others in the 1700-block of Trawick Road around 2 a.m.

Lynch and Julius Jamaal McKinney, 38, of Garner, were arrested later that day. McKinney was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Lynch is now being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond on the murder charge. Jail records indicate that McKinney has since bonded out on his charge.

Police did not say if McKinney would also be charged with murder. Arrest records do not indicate that he has been charged.

Lynch is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.