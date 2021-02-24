Apex man to pay off his kids’ students loans with lottery winnings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Apex man said he will pay off his children’s student loans after he won $100,000 through the North Carolina Education Lottery.

James King said had been on a two-week vacation when he came home to a certified letter from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The letter said he had won $100,000 in a second-chance drawing, the Lottery said.

“So, we just came home a couple days ago and got our mail out of the mailbox and there was a letter there certified from the lottery. I was like, ‘What the heck is this?’” he said.

King said his wife “looked at it and got off the phone in a hurry.”

King’s entry was chosen from over 20.7 million entries in the fourth and final 2020 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing on Feb.3, the Lottery said.

“We’re still smiling about this, let me tell you,” said King.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,750.

“I have kids that have student loans and we’re gonna pay off their loans and buy my son a car when he graduates in April,” said King, a retired postal worker.

Winners of second-chance drawings receive a phone call and email notifying them that they won, along with a certified letter, the Lottery said.